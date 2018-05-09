Fifth suspect in killing of Sumter Co. man shouts obscenities at - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Fifth suspect in killing of Sumter Co. man shouts obscenities at judge during first court appearance

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Anthony Dustin Dill (SCSO) Anthony Dustin Dill (SCSO)
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Sumter County authorities say one of the suspects facing charges in connection with the shooting death of a Sumter man had an outburst during his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Anthony Dustin Dill, 32, is charged with accessory after the fact of murder in connection with the shooting death of Jerry Lamars Johnson. 

On Wednesday, Dill was escorted out of a courtroom in the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center after he began yelling obscenities at a judge. Witnesses say Dill could be heard shouting obscenities as he was escorted out of the courtroom. The sheriff's office did not provide video of the outburst. 

The hearing continued after Dill was taken out of the courtroom and the judge denied his bond. His next opportunity to have bond set will be in General Sessions Court that is scheduled for July 8 at the Sumter County Judicial Center.

Dill was the fifth suspect arrested in what Sumter authorities called the “profoundly senseless” killing of Jerry Johnson. After being on the run for several days, Dill surrendered to law enforcement on Tuesday. Stephen Wayne Stinnette, who authorities believe was the man who shot Johnson, was arrested in connection with the case on May 4 in Richland County. Lisa Avins, 57, Kimberly McFaddin McLeod, 36, and Andrew Thomas Scurry, 36, all of Sumter, were arrested and charged as accessories after the fact.

In a press conference Monday, Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said investigators found that Johnson was shot, buried twice, and transported through multiple counties before being dumped at the lake. 

