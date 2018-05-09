Are you registered to vote? Voting officials remind citizens to get registered before Sunday deadline

South Carolina voting officials are reminding citizens to make sure they are registered and ready to vote ahead of the statewide primary elections on June 12 and the primary runoffs on June 26.

In order to vote in the statewide primaries, you must be registered to vote by Sunday, May 13.

You can check whether you are registered to vote, or if your registration is current, by visiting the SC Election Commission's website and clicking the “Check My Voter Registration” tab.

Officials say anyone not registered to vote in the county they reside in must register before the deadline including:

Anyone not registered who will be 18-years-old on or before November 6, 2018

Any voter who has moved to a new county and has not registered there

Anyone who has moved from another state and has not yet registered in South Carolina

There are several ways to register to vote before the deadline on May 13. Below is a list of ways provided by SC voting officials:

Register online at scVOTES.org before midnight on Sunday (requires SC Driver’s License or DMV ID Card).

Register using the My scVOTES mobile application before midnight on Sunday, available now in the Apple and Google Play stores (requires SC Driver’s License or DMV ID Card).

Download a voter registration form from scVOTES.org. Complete and return the form to your county voter registration office:

By fax (must be received before midnight, Sunday, May 13).

By email attachment (must be received before midnight, Sunday, May 13).

By mail (must be postmarked by Monday, May 14). Because Post Offices are closed on the day of the deadline, mailed applications will be accepted if postmarked by Monday, May 14. This is the only exception to the May 13 deadline.

Register in person at your county voter registration office. Most offices will close at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 11 for in-office registrations. Check locally for specific hours.

You can get contact information for your county voter registration office by clicking here.

