Man jailed after leading deputies on short high-speed chase in Richland County

A man is behind bars after he led Richland County deputies and South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers on short chase Tuesday night.

John Johnson, 33, is facing multiple charges including failure to stop for blue lights and a probation violation out of Lexington County.

Deputies said they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Johnson for an improper turn and a tail light that was out at about 9 p.m. on Bush River Road. Johnson refused to stop and led deputies on a chase for about 10 minutes with speeds getting above 100 mph. The South Carolina Highway Patrol assisted in the chase and troopers were able to use a maneuver to get Johnson to finally stop.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment before being transported to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Johnson’s bond for the chase has been set at $10,000. Bond has not been set for his other charges.

