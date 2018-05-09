SC woman arrested for attempting smuggle weed, cocaine into prison for an inmate

Washington is currently serving time on a 30-year sentence for criminal sexual conduct with a minor. (Source: SCDC)

A Greenwood woman has been arrested for trying to smuggle drugs into Lieber Correctional Institution for an inmate, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Sarah Elizabeth Fuller was arrested on May 5 and charged with trafficking in cocaine, criminal conspiracy, attempting to furnish a prisoner with contraband, and possession with intent to distribute.

Arrest warrants state that on May 5, Fuller attempted to give a cylinder wrapped in electrical tape that contained 36 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of marijuana, and four packages of tobacco wrapping paper to Shane Washington during a visitation.

Washington is currently serving time on a 30-year sentence for criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

