Coroner identifies 61-year-old woman in Augusta Hwy collision

The Lexington County Coroner, Margaret Fisher, has identified the person who died in a collision on Augusta Highway May 9.

The accident happened around 5:50 a.m.

According to Coroner Fisher, Margaret Anne Burke, 61, of Batesburg was pronounced dead at the scene.

Burke was traveling north on Augusta Highway when she was involved in a head on collision. She was wearing a seat belt when the incident occurred.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

SCHP is investigating the collision.

