Tractor trailer carrying beer overturns, slows traffic on I-77

As the old saying goes, one should never cry over spilled milk. Spilled beer, however, is likely going to get you in a bit of trouble if you're a fan of the frosty beverage.

Well, unfortunately for fans of brown ale, a tractor trailer carrying Newcastle overturned on its side Wednesday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

That accident happened around 9:45 a.m. at mile marker 5 on Interstate 77 -- that's near Shop Road.

No word on any injuries, and no word on the precious bounty that was being carried in the truck.

