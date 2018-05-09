One taken into custody after SWAT called to help with warrant - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

One taken into custody after SWAT called to help with warrant

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
SWAT members aided in the execution of a Richland County Sheriff's Department warrant at Paces Run on Parklane Road. (Source: WIS) SWAT members aided in the execution of a Richland County Sheriff's Department warrant at Paces Run on Parklane Road. (Source: WIS)
Joseph Anderson (Source: CPD) Joseph Anderson (Source: CPD)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia Police have identified the man that was taken into custody after a standoff which included SWAT members at a Columbia apartment complex. 

Police identified the man as Joseph Anderson. Anderson was wanted on multiple larceny charges. 

Officials say deputies arrived at the Paces Run Apartment complex on Wednesday morning when a person inside the apartment they were serving a domestic violence warrant on would not come to the door.

The situation was heightened, officials said, after deputies heard shuffling inside the apartment.

Neighbors in nearby apartments were evacuated as SWAT members arrived.

"I'd seen police coming in and it was more of like back to back, to back, police cars kept coming in," said resident Dean Stewart.

SWAT also tossed gas canisters into the apartment to create a distraction. 

In the end, though, the person wanted by RCSD was not inside the apartment. However, Joseph Anderson, one of the people inside the apartment, was wanted by the Columbia Police Department and arrested. Officials say there was no one else in the apartment.

"Thank God it's over. I just want to know what's going on, definitely know if it's safe around here. It's scary," said resident Kayla Reese.

Deputies are still looking for the person to whom they were trying to serve the warrant. They have not yet released their identity.

Management at the Paces Run apartment complex say they're working closely with law enforcement and say resident safety is their top priority.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

