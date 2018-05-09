Sister snaps sister's pregnancy cravings in Chick-fil-A-themed m - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Sister snaps sister's pregnancy cravings in Chick-fil-A-themed maternity photo shoot

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
"When you're 9 months pregnant and Chick-fil-A is life!" the post reads. (Source: Hay Photography) "When you're 9 months pregnant and Chick-fil-A is life!" the post reads. (Source: Hay Photography)
PANAMA CITY, FL (WIS) -

There are two things pregnant women want: food and the love of their family. 

So sisters Bre Bradford, 28, and Hayley Davis, 25, have the family involvement and food cravings wrapped up perfectly in this now-viral photo shoot. 

Davis - of Hay Photography in Florida - captured her sister's glowing essence during her pregnancy in this Chick-fil-A themed maternity photo shoot. 

"Since she craved Chick-fil-a a lot we decided to do a lifestyle Chick-fil-A photo shoot," Davis said. "Between me being a photographer and my sister being super crafty we had to make this photo shoot happen."

The post really says it all. 

"When you're 9 months pregnant and Chick-fil-A is life!" the post reads. 

Davis says her sister's persistent cravings had to be showcased. This will be her second son, who is due on May 22. 

MORE: Chick-fil-A is testing salted caramel-flavored coffee in Columbia and we want one so badly!

"All we had to do was get some amazing Chick-fil-A and create a little setup in her dining room and then, of course, we ate all the food after!" Davis said. 

No one should let perfectly good Chick-fil-A go to waste. 

Davis said she's pleasantly surprised with the attention the post has received. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

    •   
