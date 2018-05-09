Sister snaps sister's pregnancy cravings in Chick-fil-A-themed maternity photo shoot

"When you're 9 months pregnant and Chick-fil-A is life!" the post reads. (Source: Hay Photography)

There are two things pregnant women want: food and the love of their family.

So sisters Bre Bradford, 28, and Hayley Davis, 25, have the family involvement and food cravings wrapped up perfectly in this now-viral photo shoot.

Davis - of Hay Photography in Florida - captured her sister's glowing essence during her pregnancy in this Chick-fil-A themed maternity photo shoot.

"Since she craved Chick-fil-a a lot we decided to do a lifestyle Chick-fil-A photo shoot," Davis said. "Between me being a photographer and my sister being super crafty we had to make this photo shoot happen."

The post really says it all.

Davis says her sister's persistent cravings had to be showcased. This will be her second son, who is due on May 22.

"All we had to do was get some amazing Chick-fil-A and create a little setup in her dining room and then, of course, we ate all the food after!" Davis said.

No one should let perfectly good Chick-fil-A go to waste.

Davis said she's pleasantly surprised with the attention the post has received.

