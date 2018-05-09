Baby gorilla watch is underway at Riverbanks Zoo! - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Baby gorilla watch is underway at Riverbanks Zoo!

By Mary King, Sunrise Anchor
Connect
Riverbanks Zoo checks on Kazi's baby through an ultrasound. (WIS) Riverbanks Zoo checks on Kazi's baby through an ultrasound. (WIS)
Kazi the gorilla is expected to give birth soon at Riverbanks Zoo. (WIS) Kazi the gorilla is expected to give birth soon at Riverbanks Zoo. (WIS)
Kazi's ultrasound measured a healthy heart rate for a baby gorilla. (WIS) Kazi's ultrasound measured a healthy heart rate for a baby gorilla. (WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

We are officially on baby gorilla watch at Riverbanks Zoo!

We have entered the window of time that Kazi, the 12-year-old western lowland gorilla, could give birth.

A successful delivery would mean history for Riverbanks Zoo, which has never had an infant gorilla be born and raised there.

While Kazi's baby is too big for vets to see in whole on the ultrasound, zoo veterinarians just recently measured its heart rate at 120 beats per minute. (Watch video above for latest ultrasound!)

They add that heart rate is right on target for a near-term baby gorilla.

Zoo vets also say it appears the baby is in a good position for delivery- which is key.

It was last May that Kazi's half-sister Macy delivered an infant that was born breech. Unfortunately, the baby did not survive.

“I did not get a good view of the baby's position today, but the last few ultrasounds we have confirmed that the babies position is head down,” said Martha Weber, Director of Animal Health for Riverbanks Zoo. “With Macy, right up unto the time she delivered, she was in a breech position. As long as Kazi maintains the baby in a head down position, that's hopefully not a concern for us.”

Vets say they will continue to keep an eye on Kazi, but add she could give birth at any time at night or on exhibit during the day.

They add their goal is ultimately not to intervene with the birthing process and let nature take its course.

“We would really prefer not to intervene because if we had to take Kazi in for a cesarean section… she has to wake up from anesthesia, she has to bond with the baby while she's still waking up from anesthesia, and there's always the risk to the baby because of the surgery,” Weber said. “So even as we're monitoring, we really want her to be able to deliver on her own.”

Weber adds a C-section would be a last resort if vets thought Kazi was in danger. Because of breeding dates, vets have estimated Kazi could give birth anytime between now and late July. But at this time, they believe it will happen sooner rather than later.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:14 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:14:46 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:55 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:55:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the...More >>
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>

  • Giuliani advises no Mueller interview without informant info

    Giuliani advises no Mueller interview without informant info

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:05 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:05:32 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:54 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:54:57 GMT
    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview (Source:CNN)President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview (Source:CNN)

    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an...

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview with the special counsel.

    More >>

  • Budget battle brews as Trump threatens another shutdown

    Budget battle brews as Trump threatens another shutdown

    Sunday, May 27 2018 8:04 AM EDT2018-05-27 12:04:06 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:54 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:54:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, the Capitol Dome is seen at dawn in Washington. The Senate has kicked off its annual attempt to pass government funding bills. Success is hardly assured, but President Don...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, the Capitol Dome is seen at dawn in Washington. The Senate has kicked off its annual attempt to pass government funding bills. Success is hardly assured, but President Don...

    President Donald Trump has warned Congress that he'll never sign another trillion dollar plus government-wide spending bill like the one he did in March.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump has warned Congress that he'll never sign another trillion dollar plus government-wide spending bill like the one he did in March.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly