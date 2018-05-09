Could you spot the signs of a stroke?

Would you how to spot the signs of a stroke? May is Stroke Awareness Month. When it comes to stroke, think F-A-S-T. Facial drooping. Arm weakness. Slurred speech. Time to call 9-1-1. Learn more about stroke at LexMed.com/Stroke
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.