Could you spot the signs of a stroke?

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Lexington Medical Center) (Source: Lexington Medical Center)

Would you how to spot the signs of a stroke? May is Stroke Awareness Month. When it comes to stroke, think F-A-S-T. Facial drooping. Arm weakness. Slurred speech. Time to call 9-1-1. Learn more about stroke at LexMed.com/Stroke

