LMC has a new doctor for all your memory needs - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

LMC has a new doctor for all your memory needs

(Source: Lexington Medical Center) (Source: Lexington Medical Center)

Lexington Medical Center is pleased to welcome Katie Willett Dahlberg, MD, to the hospital’s network of care at Southeastern Neurology & Memory Clinic. Dr. Dahlberg provides compassionate care for cognitive and neurological disorders. She's accepting new patients. Visit SoutheastMemory.com

Powered by Frankly