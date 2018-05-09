Need a new job? LMC Extended Care is holding a career fair! - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
If you’re looking for a job in health care, Lexington Medical Center Extended Care is hosting a career fair on Saturday, May 19 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at 815 Old Cherokee Road in Lexington. From nurses to dietitians and maintenance specialists, this skilled nursing facility is hiring! Learn more at LexingtonExtendedCare.com.

