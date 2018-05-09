Board to discuss suspended Richland County EMS worker

There could be a decision on Wednesday regarding Doug Maness' employment with Richland County EMS. (Horry County Detention Center)

There could be a decision on Wednesday to determine whether or not a Richland County EMS worker will keep his job.

Horry County police arrested Doug Maness in March 2018 and charged him with second-degree assault and battery.

Investigators say he tried to kiss and grope a woman several times during a conference in Myrtle Beach. Maness was a training supervisor with the department.

Maness is currently on paid administrative leave.

The SC Board of Health and Environmental Control will discuss his future with the department at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

