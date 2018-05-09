Head-on collision on Augusta Highway kills at least one

A collision with reported injuries had closed Augusta Hwy in Lexington. (WIS)

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a fatal head-on collision in Lexington County.

According to Highway Patrol Trooper David Jones, that accident happened around 6 a.m. near Golden Jubilee Road after two cars collided.

At least one person was killed in the crash and another was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Traffic is moving slowly. Continue to expect delays in the area as crews continue working to clear the scene.

WIS will continue to update this story.

