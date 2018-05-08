Sheriff: Orangeburg Co. man charged with sexually assaulting 2 minors

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 44-year-old Billy Joe Davis for sexually assaulting two girls.

Deputies were informed by a relative of the two girls that Davis forced them to perform sex acts on him over a two-year timeframe at his home in North.

“This is just a despicable act,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “This is one of the most selfish and basest acts you can do to a child, and that is to take away not only their innocence but their childhood.”

Davis has been charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 14 and 16, and disseminating obscene material to a minor.

Bond has been denied for Davis on all charges.

Davis could face a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison for each count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

