Five USC softball players named to All-SEC teams

After finishing the season in third place, South Carolina picked up a few postseason conference accolades on Tuesday.

Three USC players were named to the All-SEC second team for their efforts this season while two Carolina newcomers were named to the SEC All-Freshman team.

Kenzi Maguire, Mackenzie Boesel, and Alyssa VanDerveer were all named second-team All-SEC selections. Sophomore infielder Mackenzie Boesel led the Gamecocks with a .366 batting average, 16 doubles, 50 runs scored, and 45 RBIs. She also posted a .622 slugging percentage and five stolen bases. Boesel was among the top 10 players in the SEC in runs scored, hits, and doubles.

Maguire had a .347 batting average with 48 runs scored, 13 doubles, and 30 RBIs. The redshirt sophomore from Hudson, Fla., was second in the conference in the hit by pitch category. She was hit 16 times this year.

VanDerveer batted .304 on the year, which was the third-best batting average for the Gamecocks. The senior catcher from Hillsborough, N.J., also had a team-high 14 home runs along with 40 RBIs and a .638 slugging percentage.

Jana Johns finished the regular season with a .243 batting average with six home runs and 36 runs batted in. In 56 starts, the freshman from Calhoun, Ga., was hit by a pitch a league-high 24 times this year. Her teammate Kelsey Oh led the Gamecocks with a 1.85 earned run average and 108 strikeouts while holding batters to a .195 batting average against. Oh was 13-4 on the year in 29 appearances.

The Gamecocks will open play at Mizzou Softball Stadium the SEC Tournament in the second round on Thursday at noon. Carolina will face either Mississippi State or Texas A&M.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.