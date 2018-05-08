Midlands man charged with felony DUI that killed a woman

Bond was set at $375,000 for Michael Medlin for felony driving under the influence, resulting in death. (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)

A man is facing a Felony DUI charge after a deadly accident in Lexington County back in April.

Bond was set at $375,000 for Michael Medlin for felony driving under the influence, resulting in death. Lance Corporal David Jones says Medlin was arrested in connection with the deadly crash where 36-year-old Jessica Kirby was the victim.

Kirby was a passenger in Medlin’s vehicle and died later at an area hospital. The accident happened in the 1300 block of North Lake Drive on April 29 around 7 p.m. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

SC Highway Patrol troopers say Medlin lost control of his vehicle and crossed the center line into oncoming traffic.

Medlin’s vehicle was hit by an oncoming car which caused Medlin’s vehicle to overturn. A third vehicle also had minor damages.

