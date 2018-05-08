Fifth suspect in 'profoundly senseless' killing of Sumter Co. man dumped in Lake Marion now in custody

Anthony Dustin Dill, 32, surrendered to law enforcement and is charged with accessory after the fact of murder in connection with the shooting death of Jerry Lamars Johnson. (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

Another suspect is in custody after being on the run for several days, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Anthony Dustin Dill, 32, surrendered to law enforcement and is charged with accessory after the fact of murder in connection with the shooting death of Jerry Lamars Johnson, 31.

Johnson's body was found on April 25 after someone reported seeing a body in Lake Marion in Orangeburg County.

In a press conference Monday, Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said investigators have found that Johnson was shot, buried twice, and transported through multiple counties before being dumped at the lake.

Stephen Wayne Stinnette was arrested in connection with the case on May 4 in Richland County. According to investigators, Stinnette is believed to be the man who shot Johnson.

The graves have been located and examined by Sumter Co. investigators. Sheriff Dennis did not give the location of the graves. There is no determined motive for the killing at this time, but Sheriff Dennis said Johnson, Stinnette, and Dill were all acquaintances.

In addition to the arrests of Stinnette and Dill, three others have been jailed in connection to Johnson's death.

Lisa Avins, 57, Kimberly McFaddin McLeod, 36, and Andrew Thomas Scurry, 36, all of Sumter, were arrested and charged as accessories after the fact. Sheriff Dennis said the witnesses took part in moving Johnson's body from the graves and Lake Marion. Avins is the mother of Stinnette.

