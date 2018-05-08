Fifth suspect in 'profoundly senseless' killing of Sumter Co. ma - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Fifth suspect in 'profoundly senseless' killing of Sumter Co. man dumped in Lake Marion now in custody

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Anthony Dustin Dill, 32, surrendered to law enforcement and is charged with accessory after the fact of murder in connection with the shooting death of Jerry Lamars Johnson. (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office) Anthony Dustin Dill, 32, surrendered to law enforcement and is charged with accessory after the fact of murder in connection with the shooting death of Jerry Lamars Johnson. (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
Anthony Dustin Dill, 32, surrendered to law enforcement and is charged with accessory after the fact of murder in connection with the shooting death of Jerry Lamars Johnson. (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office) Anthony Dustin Dill, 32, surrendered to law enforcement and is charged with accessory after the fact of murder in connection with the shooting death of Jerry Lamars Johnson. (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Another suspect is in custody after being on the run for several days, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. 

Anthony Dustin Dill, 32, surrendered to law enforcement and is charged with accessory after the fact of murder in connection with the shooting death of Jerry Lamars Johnson, 31. 

Johnson's body was found on April 25 after someone reported seeing a body in Lake Marion in Orangeburg County. 

In a press conference Monday, Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said investigators have found that Johnson was shot, buried twice, and transported through multiple counties before being dumped at the lake. 

Stephen Wayne Stinnette was arrested in connection with the case on May 4 in Richland County.  According to investigators, Stinnette is believed to be the man who shot Johnson.

The graves have been located and examined by Sumter Co. investigators. Sheriff Dennis did not give the location of the graves. There is no determined motive for the killing at this time, but Sheriff Dennis said Johnson, Stinnette, and Dill were all acquaintances. 

In addition to the arrests of Stinnette and Dill, three others have been jailed in connection to Johnson's death. 

Lisa Avins, 57, Kimberly McFaddin McLeod, 36, and Andrew Thomas Scurry, 36, all of Sumter, were arrested and charged as accessories after the fact. Sheriff Dennis said the witnesses took part in moving Johnson's body from the graves and Lake Marion. Avins is the mother of Stinnette. 

Check back for more updates. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:14 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:14:46 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:55 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:55:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the...More >>
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>

  • Giuliani advises no Mueller interview without informant info

    Giuliani advises no Mueller interview without informant info

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:05 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:05:32 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:54 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:54:57 GMT
    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview (Source:CNN)President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview (Source:CNN)

    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an...

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview with the special counsel.

    More >>

  • Budget battle brews as Trump threatens another shutdown

    Budget battle brews as Trump threatens another shutdown

    Sunday, May 27 2018 8:04 AM EDT2018-05-27 12:04:06 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:54 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:54:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, the Capitol Dome is seen at dawn in Washington. The Senate has kicked off its annual attempt to pass government funding bills. Success is hardly assured, but President Don...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, the Capitol Dome is seen at dawn in Washington. The Senate has kicked off its annual attempt to pass government funding bills. Success is hardly assured, but President Don...

    President Donald Trump has warned Congress that he'll never sign another trillion dollar plus government-wide spending bill like the one he did in March.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump has warned Congress that he'll never sign another trillion dollar plus government-wide spending bill like the one he did in March.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly