'Somebody somewhere knows something' about injured bait dog saved by SC animal rescue

Sweet Pea the dog has a long road to recovery in front of her, says one South Carolina animal rescue who are helping to treat the extensive wounds the dog was found with. (Source: Second Chance of Orangeburg Animal Rescue Coalition)

Sweet Pea the dog has a long road to recovery in front of her.

Cindy B. Smith, the founder of Second Chance of Orangeburg Animal Rescue Coalition, said Sweet Pea was found dumped on the side of the road with wounds consistent with being a bait dog and dogfighting.

Fortunately, Smith says they've found a woman who will adopt Sweet Pea and they've raised enough money to spend on her extensive veterinarian care, but they just need to know one more thing.

"We believe somebody, somewhere knows something and this is the name of the campaign to bring our county together to wage war against the horrors pets face," Smith said.

Smith says her group is in the process of creating a campaign in order to do just that.

If you have any information about what happened to Sweet Pea or want to help Second Chance of Orangeburg Animal Rescue Coalition, click here.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.