TALK OF THE TOWN: 'The Restoration's Constance' will have you falling in love

Trustus Theater has a new musical now on stage – "Constance."

The music is based on the concept album created by The Restoration, a local band in Lexington, and the play is written by Artistic Director Chad Henderson. Brittany Hammock who plays the titular role of Constance and Mario McClean who is Aaron Vale performed on the WIS TV’s News at Noon.

“After two sold-out workshop performances and a touring performance to Spartanburg, Columbia's own musical theater creation makes its way back to the Thigpen Main Stage for a fully realized production," Henderson said. "Based on the critically-acclaimed concept album of the same name, The Restoration's Constance is a multi-generational cautionary tale told through historical fiction.”

It is set between the late 1800s and 1930s in Lexington, South Carolina. "Constance" focuses on the fictional Constance Owen, an unrealized musical prodigy born to poor cotton farmers several years after the American Civil War.

After her mother passes, Constance falls in love with Aaron Vale, a mix-raced carpenter and musician from Chicago who recently has moved to Lexington.

“The birth of their son, Thomas, plants a seed of discriminative hate in the surrounding community which brings many hardships to the Vale family,” Henderson said.

The performance features a cast of 25 performers and songs written in an Americana-folk style. Henderson and his cast believe "The Restoration's Constance" is the most unique and exciting musical event this spring.

"The Restoration's Constance," an original musical, is at Trustus Theater right now until May 19, located at 520 Lady Street in downtown Columbia.

Details, like showtimes, credits, and ticket prices, can be found at the Trustus Theater site.

