Suspect wanted for allegedly hitting a 3-year-old after she started crying surrenders

Farron Killingsworth, 33, is wanted for striking a 3-year-old child in the face and body after she started crying on May 3. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

Police have taken a man into custody who was wanted for allegedly striking a 3-year-old child in the face and body after she started crying on May 3.

Farron Jermaine Killingsworth, 33, turned himself in to investigators Tuesday morning after CPD says he saw reports of his wanted status. He is facing charges of unlawful neglect of a child after he reportedly gave the child significant injuries.

The victim has since been treated and is recovering.

