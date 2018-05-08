Gaston PD searching for a man who fled following a police pursuit

Police confirmed their search for a white male who sped away from police on Havenwood Drive off Woodtrail Drive on Tuesday morning. (Source: Google Maps)

Gaston police officers are searching for a man who sped away from an attempted traffic stop and got away on foot.

Police confirmed their search for a white male who sped away from police on Havenwood Drive off Woodtrail Drive on Tuesday morning. Speeds in the pursuit reached about 70 miles per hour before the unnamed suspect got away on foot and ran into the wooded area on Havenwood Drive.

No description was given by police other than he was a white male. It's unclear what clothing he was wearing at the time.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is assisting Gaston police with their search.

