Airport High JROTC Team places second in the nation at drill tea - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Airport High JROTC Team places second in the nation at drill team championship

Airport High JROTC Team places second in the nation at drill team championship

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Airport High’s Golden Talon JROTC drill team. (Source: Airport High School) Airport High’s Golden Talon JROTC drill team. (Source: Airport High School)
(WIS) -

Airport High School’s Army JROTC drill team brought home another top honor this past weekend, finishing second overall in the nation at the National High School Drill Team Championship.

The Golden Talon drill team competed against the nation’s best JROTC teams from the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard military branches May 3-6 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Airport’s finish as runner-up national champions is the Lexington Two school's best finish at the annual All Armed Forces championship.

The team placed in several individual events, including a first place/national champion in Squad Exhibition with Arms. 

Other finishes include:

Second place: Platoon Inspection with Arms; Duet w/out Arms

Third place: Platoon Regulation with Arms

Fourth place: Duet Mixed w/Arms; Commanders Trophy

Fifth place: Duet Mixed w/Arms

Sixth place: Platoon Exhibition w/Arms, Duet w/Arms

Eighth place: Color Guard

Airport’s latest honor comes on the heels of a third in the nation finish last month at the 2018 U.S. Army JROTC National Drill Championships in Louisville, Kentucky. The Golden Talon team has received numerous other honors throughout the year in state, regional, and national competitions.

Golden Talon team members include Angel Anderson,  Ah’Tyrie Anderson, Noah Anderson, India Candelerio, Hayden Compton, Victoria Dunbar,  Autumn Farris, Brooke Farris, Marcus Gadsden, Makayla Glover, Kristina Hartley, Monaizha Isaac, James Jacques, Nathan Jeffcoat, Brandon Jones, Adam Mason, Ja’Shon Muller, Charles Robertson, Spencer Schwenker, Kansas Shaw, Jacob Skews, Rozella Waters, Joy White and James Whitehead.

CSM Harry Ferguson is the coach and adviser.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:14 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:14:46 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:55 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:55:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the...More >>
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>

  • Giuliani advises no Mueller interview without informant info

    Giuliani advises no Mueller interview without informant info

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:05 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:05:32 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:54 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:54:57 GMT
    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview (Source:CNN)President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview (Source:CNN)

    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an...

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview with the special counsel.

    More >>

  • Budget battle brews as Trump threatens another shutdown

    Budget battle brews as Trump threatens another shutdown

    Sunday, May 27 2018 8:04 AM EDT2018-05-27 12:04:06 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:54 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:54:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, the Capitol Dome is seen at dawn in Washington. The Senate has kicked off its annual attempt to pass government funding bills. Success is hardly assured, but President Don...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, the Capitol Dome is seen at dawn in Washington. The Senate has kicked off its annual attempt to pass government funding bills. Success is hardly assured, but President Don...

    President Donald Trump has warned Congress that he'll never sign another trillion dollar plus government-wide spending bill like the one he did in March.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump has warned Congress that he'll never sign another trillion dollar plus government-wide spending bill like the one he did in March.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly