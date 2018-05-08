Airport High JROTC Team places second in the nation at drill team championship

Airport High School’s Army JROTC drill team brought home another top honor this past weekend, finishing second overall in the nation at the National High School Drill Team Championship.

The Golden Talon drill team competed against the nation’s best JROTC teams from the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard military branches May 3-6 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Airport’s finish as runner-up national champions is the Lexington Two school's best finish at the annual All Armed Forces championship.

The team placed in several individual events, including a first place/national champion in Squad Exhibition with Arms.

Other finishes include:

Second place: Platoon Inspection with Arms; Duet w/out Arms

Third place: Platoon Regulation with Arms

Fourth place: Duet Mixed w/Arms; Commanders Trophy

Fifth place: Duet Mixed w/Arms

Sixth place: Platoon Exhibition w/Arms, Duet w/Arms

Eighth place: Color Guard

Airport’s latest honor comes on the heels of a third in the nation finish last month at the 2018 U.S. Army JROTC National Drill Championships in Louisville, Kentucky. The Golden Talon team has received numerous other honors throughout the year in state, regional, and national competitions.

Golden Talon team members include Angel Anderson, Ah’Tyrie Anderson, Noah Anderson, India Candelerio, Hayden Compton, Victoria Dunbar, Autumn Farris, Brooke Farris, Marcus Gadsden, Makayla Glover, Kristina Hartley, Monaizha Isaac, James Jacques, Nathan Jeffcoat, Brandon Jones, Adam Mason, Ja’Shon Muller, Charles Robertson, Spencer Schwenker, Kansas Shaw, Jacob Skews, Rozella Waters, Joy White and James Whitehead.

CSM Harry Ferguson is the coach and adviser.

