Aiken officials looking for vehicle and driver in hit and run involving bicyclist

Aiken officials looking for vehicle and driver in hit and run involving cyclist

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
The driver involved in a hit and run was possibly driving a GMC Sierra like this. (Aiken Department of Public Safety) The driver involved in a hit and run was possibly driving a GMC Sierra like this. (Aiken Department of Public Safety)
The driver involved in a hit and run may have been driving a Chevrolet Silverado. (Aiken Department of Public Safety) The driver involved in a hit and run may have been driving a Chevrolet Silverado. (Aiken Department of Public Safety)
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle and driver involved in a hit and run collision involving a bicyclist. 

The collision occurred Sunday, April 29 on the 3100 block of Whiskey Road near Citadel Drive. Officials believe the incident happened between 8p.m.-10 p.m.

The 28-year-old bicyclist was transported to Medical College of Georgia with serious injuries. 

Investigators are looking for a 1999-2002 Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra. The attached pictures are representative of the vehicle body and style but are not the actual vehicle.

No further information on the vehicle is available. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact Lt. Aaron Dobbs at 803-644-1905.

