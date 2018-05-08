A soldier's flight delay ended up being a blessing as he watched his daughter's birth on FaceTime

Soldier Brooks Lindsey may have missed his daughter's birth, but got to watch it via FaceTime in an airport terminal. (Source: Facebook)

A man never forgets the moment he sees his first child enters the world. For one soldier, the moment of his young life will forever be remembered -- and commemorated -- through social media.

The soldier, identified in various reports as Brooks Lindsey, was on his way home in Mississippi when his flight was delayed.

Instead of being at the hospital when his wife, Haley Lindsey, Brooks had the opportunity to sit down in the airport terminal and take in the moments via FaceTime.

Despite the delay, Haley wrote in a blog post on Love What Matters that she was actually grateful the flight had been delayed.

"He was scheduled to take off at 3:55 but LUCKILY his flight was delayed to 5:45," Haley wrote. "Without that delay Brooks would have been in the air and unable to FaceTime!"

Passengers in the terminal got to take in the moment for Brooks as well as one passenger took a photo of the moment that has already been shared thousands of times on social media.

Another passenger took a video of the moment as Brooks watched his new baby girl, Millie, be born.

Meanwhile, Brooks' mother called him via FaceTime in secret as the pushing began.

"When I began to push, the Doctor asked what she was doing, and she showed my Doctor Brooks’ face on the screen and she realized what was going on," Haley wrote.

Back at the airport, the crowd began to form around Brooks and cheer him and Haley on as Millie came forth.

"I could hear people in the airport talking and cheering," Haley said. "Brooks then went on to say that they were making him board and needed to get off as soon as she finally started to crown and all I remember was my Doctor screaming ‘Don’t let him board the flight! She’s here! She’s here!’ So, the airport personnel let him sit there and watch till it was over!"

After a few moments, 7-pound, 6-ounce baby Millie arrived at 5:23 p.m. on May 5 with a proud papa Brooks arriving to meet the next love of his life at 7:20 p.m.

Congratulations, Lindsey family, and good luck!

