Chick-fil-A is testing salted caramel-flavored coffee in Columbia and we want one so badly!

Chick-fil-A is testing out a new coffee flavor EXCLUSIVELY in two different states - and South Carolina is one of them. (Source: Chick-fil-A)

Chick-fil-A is testing a new coffee flavor EXCLUSIVELY in two different states – and South Carolina is one of them. In fact, the test locations are in the Midlands!

Find a list of all of the locations participating in the trial run and more about the Salted Caramel coffee offering from this popular restaurant on Palmetto Weekend.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.