28-year-old identified in Lexington County collision

The Lexington County Coroner has identified the victim in a collision that happened May 7.

According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, Christopher Lee Oswalt, 28, of Batesburg was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries from the accident.

Oswalt's vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a tree on Haven Road around 9:45 p.m. Oswalt was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

