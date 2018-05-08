UPDATE: Suspect in Old Oak Drive murder named, was also injured - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

UPDATE: Suspect in Old Oak Drive murder named, was also injured in shooting

(Source: Google Earth) (Source: Google Earth)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A shooting in Columbia that left one person dead Monday night is currently under investigation.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the 800 block of Old Oak Drive around 11:15 p.m. Deputies located two victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to RCSD. 

EMS pronounced one victim dead at the scene. He's been identified as 30-year-old Reco M. Bell, of Columbia. An autopsy shows that he died from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. 

Robert Dalton, 27, was also shot in the upper body and drove himself to the hospital. He has been named by the sheriff's department as the person who shot and killed Bell. Dalton has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and pointing and presenting. He will be transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. 

A second victim was shot and remains in critical condition. 

The investigation is ongoing by the Richland County Sheriff's Department. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

