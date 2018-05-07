Columbia Mayor ascends to President of US Conference of Mayors - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia Mayor ascends to President of US Conference of Mayors

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Steve Benjamin (Source: City of Columbia) Steve Benjamin (Source: City of Columbia)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin will be the new head of a non-partisan organization of over 1,400 individuals representing no less than 42 million people. 

Benjamin was sworn in as the 76th president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors Monday night, a collection of mayors from across the country who lead cities with populations of 30,000 or more. 

Benjamin will preside over all official meetings — held in a different city every time — and develop and advocate for the bipartisan agenda adopted by all of the mayors for the betterment of their constituents. Benjamin will serve a one-year term that is set to expire in June 2019. 

"This is an incredible moment to have the opportunity to serve as your mayor — the mayor this fantastic city — and I want to thank all of you for honoring me and our family, my colleagues, and the citizens of Columbia for being here," Benjamin said at the podium. "It's wonderful when you have a group of dedicated public policy leaders that don't that don't agree on everything, but who see the importance of working together to build consensus and leading with that wonderful, positive tension."

The primary roles of the conference are to promote, strengthen, ensure, tools, and ideas. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

