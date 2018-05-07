South Carolina ranked as No. 5 worst state for working mothers

South Carolina doesn't make it easy for working mothers, according to a study by WalletHub that ranked SC as the No. 5 worst state for moms who have to bring home the bacon.

The study cites that women make up nearly half of the U.S. workforce, but more than 70 percent of mothers with young children are working.

WalletHub used three key areas to compare the 50 states and the District of Columbia: Child Care, Professional Opportunities, and Work-Life Balance. These areas had subsections as well with the main area having a total point allocation and each subsection having a weighted point value.

While South Carolina ranked poorly overall, it didn't rank last in any major category or sub-category, according to information presented.

SC Ranks:

No. 38 overall in Child Care

No. 45 overall in Professional Opportunities

No. 44 overall in Work-Life Balance

The stats provided did paint SC in some positive light, showing that South Carolina was ranked No. 3 in lowest child-care costs relative to women's median income (Mississippi ranked No. 1), but was countered by being ranked No. 49 in lowest female executive-to-male executive ratio (Utah ranked No. 51).

A note by the study identified that states that swung blue in the 2016 presidential election trended towards being friendlier to working moms than states that voted for President Trump. Conservative states' average rank in the study was 33.37, while liberal states averaged a 15.48 average rank.

WalletHub's methodology and further insight through expert analysis can be found at the study's page.

