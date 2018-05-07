South Carolina ranked as No. 5 worst state for working mothers - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

South Carolina ranked as No. 5 worst state for working mothers

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WalletHub) (Source: WalletHub)
(Source: WalletHub) (Source: WalletHub)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

South Carolina doesn't make it easy for working mothers, according to a study by WalletHub that ranked SC as the No. 5 worst state for moms who have to bring home the bacon.

The study cites that women make up nearly half of the U.S. workforce, but more than 70 percent of mothers with young children are working. 

WalletHub used three key areas to compare the 50 states and the District of Columbia: Child Care, Professional Opportunities, and Work-Life Balance. These areas had subsections as well with the main area having a total point allocation and each subsection having a weighted point value.

While South Carolina ranked poorly overall, it didn't rank last in any major category or sub-category, according to information presented. 

SC Ranks:

  • No. 38 overall in Child Care
  • No. 45 overall in Professional Opportunities
  • No. 44 overall in Work-Life Balance

The stats provided did paint SC in some positive light, showing that South Carolina was ranked No. 3 in lowest child-care costs relative to women's median income (Mississippi ranked No. 1), but was countered by being ranked No. 49 in lowest female executive-to-male executive ratio (Utah ranked No. 51).

A note by the study identified that states that swung blue in the 2016 presidential election trended towards being friendlier to working moms than states that voted for President Trump. Conservative states' average rank in the study was 33.37, while liberal states averaged a 15.48 average rank. 

WalletHub's methodology and further insight through expert analysis can be found at the study's page.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:14 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:14:46 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:55 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:55:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the...More >>
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>

  • Giuliani advises no Mueller interview without informant info

    Giuliani advises no Mueller interview without informant info

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:05 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:05:32 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:54 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:54:57 GMT
    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview (Source:CNN)President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview (Source:CNN)

    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an...

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview with the special counsel.

    More >>

  • Budget battle brews as Trump threatens another shutdown

    Budget battle brews as Trump threatens another shutdown

    Sunday, May 27 2018 8:04 AM EDT2018-05-27 12:04:06 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:54 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:54:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, the Capitol Dome is seen at dawn in Washington. The Senate has kicked off its annual attempt to pass government funding bills. Success is hardly assured, but President Don...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, the Capitol Dome is seen at dawn in Washington. The Senate has kicked off its annual attempt to pass government funding bills. Success is hardly assured, but President Don...

    President Donald Trump has warned Congress that he'll never sign another trillion dollar plus government-wide spending bill like the one he did in March.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump has warned Congress that he'll never sign another trillion dollar plus government-wide spending bill like the one he did in March.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly