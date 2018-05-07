SLED, deputies probe infant's death in Lexington County

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has launched an investigation following the death of an infant.

According to officials, deputies responded to the 100 block of Crimson Oak Drive on Monday morning regarding the infant’s death. Details surrounding how the child died are extremely limited at this time.

SLED is working with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department in the investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

