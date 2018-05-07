3-year-old hit in the face and body after she started crying, Columbia suspect sought

Farron Killingsworth, 33, is wanted for striking a 3-year-old child in the face and body after she started crying on May 3. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a child in the face and body after she started crying on May 3.

Farron Jermaine Killingsworth, 33, is wanted for charges of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person after he allegedly struck a 3-year-old child in the face and body at a Myers Street residence after the child began crying. The victim was treated for "significant injuries" and is recovering, according to officials.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

