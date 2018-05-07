WARRANT: Doctor was 'under the influence,' lied to investigators - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WARRANT: Doctor was 'under the influence,' lied to investigators following October 2017 shooting death of sales rep

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
By Chad Mills, Reporter
Connect
Adam Lazzarini (Source: Lexington County Detention Center) Adam Lazzarini (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)
Player Holland was killed on Oct. 9, 2017. (Source: Holland family) Player Holland was killed on Oct. 9, 2017. (Source: Holland family)
CAYCE, SC (WIS) -

Newly-released documents from the Cayce Department of Public Safety say a well-known doctor lied to investigators after the shooting death inside his home, where he was also under the influence. 

According to warrants released on Monday, Dr. Adam Lazzarini "knowingly and willingly lied to investigators" and gave false claims and conflicting versions of his account of the Oct. 9, 2017 shooting death of Player Holland inside his Hunters Mill Drive home. 

The arrest warrant for Lazzarini, 46, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter on May 3, also says that he pointed a gun at Holland's chest "which caused his death" while "under the influence of alcohol." 

The warrant also says Lazzarini withheld information concerning a witness to the incident. That witness gave a separate account of the incident and another witness "provided details of the defendant's admission a short time after the incident." The warrant doesn't name either witness. 

The incident report from Oct. 9 lists Lazzarini's wife, Vanessa Biery, as a complainant. The report says when detectives arrived, Holland's body was found lying on a bedroom floor. 

Biery was found dead inside their home on May 1. Cayce DPS is investigating her death as "suspicious." Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says Biery's autopsy is still pending as her office waits for toxicology reports from SLED.

Lazzarini bonded out of jail on Friday. Cayce DPS says they've returned the home back to Lazzarini, who was renting the home with his wife. 

"After occupying the home since May 1, the Cayce Department of Public Safety has obtained the necessary evidence from the home in the Hunters Mill subdivision," a spokesperson from Cayce DPS told WIS. "The home has been turned back over to the owner. This investigation remains open and is ongoing."

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

