SOUND OFF: Vision tests for more SC drivers? - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SOUND OFF: Vision tests for more SC drivers?

(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A bill, awaiting Governor Henry McMaster's signature to make it a law could mean before you head back out onto South Carolina roads, you'll need an eye exam before you renew your license.

H. 4672 has yet to become law, but it could put more people in a doctor's office. First-time drivers already must have the exam to be licensed - and it applies to people renewing, too.

SC DMV Director Kevin Shewdo says it could bring more people through these doors. 

"It will bring more people through the doors physically because people cannot afford to or can't go to an optometrist," Shwedo said. "That said, you don't find too many people that are running around in a blur that can correct it themselves."

But there will be a way to submit doctor's proof of exam online. But not all are convinced better vision will make roads safer. There are 11 other states that don't have eye exams. 

"Safety is always going to be the most important thing that we look at, and we said is there any difference at all to collision rates that you're all aware of created by the absence of an eye exam? And the answer came 'no,'" Shwedo said. 

Shwedo says people should go ahead and get their licenses converted to REAL IDs now that is, the ID's that allow you to board domestic flights, and get onto federal military property because come Oct. 1, 2020, the deadline - the eye exam requirement is likely to begin and that could slow things.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:14 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:14:46 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:55 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:55:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the...More >>
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>

  • Giuliani advises no Mueller interview without informant info

    Giuliani advises no Mueller interview without informant info

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:05 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:05:32 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:54 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:54:57 GMT
    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview (Source:CNN)President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview (Source:CNN)

    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an...

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview with the special counsel.

    More >>

  • Budget battle brews as Trump threatens another shutdown

    Budget battle brews as Trump threatens another shutdown

    Sunday, May 27 2018 8:04 AM EDT2018-05-27 12:04:06 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:54 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:54:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, the Capitol Dome is seen at dawn in Washington. The Senate has kicked off its annual attempt to pass government funding bills. Success is hardly assured, but President Don...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, the Capitol Dome is seen at dawn in Washington. The Senate has kicked off its annual attempt to pass government funding bills. Success is hardly assured, but President Don...

    President Donald Trump has warned Congress that he'll never sign another trillion dollar plus government-wide spending bill like the one he did in March.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump has warned Congress that he'll never sign another trillion dollar plus government-wide spending bill like the one he did in March.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly