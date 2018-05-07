Convicted felon with sawed-off shotgun arrested in Camden thanks - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Convicted felon with sawed-off shotgun arrested in Camden thanks to witness

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Dakota Shane Daugherty is facing weapon charges related to a sawed-off shotgun that was found to be his after a shooting occurred in Camden on May 6. (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office) Dakota Shane Daugherty is facing weapon charges related to a sawed-off shotgun that was found to be his after a shooting occurred in Camden on May 6. (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A citizen that witnessed a shooting on May 6 followed the suspect, informing police of where he was going, leading to the arrest of a convicted felon in possession of a sawed-off shotgun. 

The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office took Dakota Shane Daugherty into custody following a response around 8 p.m. on Sunday for shots fired. A witness, who was following Daugherty after the shooting, was feeding information to law enforcement officials on Daugherty's actions and location. 

The witness saw Daugherty walk to Young's convenience store on Jefferson Davis Highway where the witness told deputies that Daugherty had dropped bags off. Upon Daugherty's apprehension, deputies retrieved the bags and inside was a sawed-off shotgun. Daugherty was identified as the shooter. 

Daugherty had to be pursued on foot after he fled upon seeing deputies. He was apprehended shortly after. 

Daugherty is noted as having a significant criminal history, including auto breaking and financial transaction card theft in South Carolina as well as narcotics violations, aggravated battery with great bodily harm, flee to elude police/high speed, battery, obstructing justice, violation of probation and resisting an officer in Florida. 

In Camden back in February 2016, Daugherty and another individual were attempting to break into a homeowner's vehicle. The homeowner shot and killed Daugherty's accomplice in that incident. 

