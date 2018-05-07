Habitual drug offender caught with cocaine, weed, $6K during Kershaw Co. bust

A Camden man with multiple convictions since 2000 has been arrested again by the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Douglas McKendrie Mays IV, 36, was arrested following a narcotics investigation. He's been charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and additional charges related to the crimes allegedly happening near a school.

Chief Deputy Jack Rushing says Mays has been on the radar of the sheriff's office and their drug squad for years, including ahead of his May 3 arrest. After obtaining a search warrant for Mays' residence, deputies found three ounces of cocaine, two ounces of marijuana, $6,000 in cash and two vehicles.

Mays, who was out on bond for previous violent offenses, was taken to the Kershaw Co. Detention Center. Because he was already out on bond, the new charges will be heard by a circuit court judge.

The 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will be moving for a bond revocation on the assault charges. Mays has a history of narcotics violations dating back to 2000 in multiple jurisdictions in SC.

Along with those drug arrests, Mays has been arrested on multiple DUIs, reckless driving, malicious injury to property, assault, and battery high and aggravated, third-degree assault and battery, assault and battery, unlawful use of a telephone and violation of probation.

He's also served time in federal prison for narcotics violations.

