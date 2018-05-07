Murder suspect with SC ties arrested in Florida

Bria Anansa Shawntia Robinson is believed to have been with the suspect. (Twitter)

Joseph Tyrell Abercrombie was arrested by police in Florida. (Twitter)

A murder suspect who has ties to South Carolina was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida.

On Saturday, May 5, Joseph Tyrell Abercrombie, who also goes by "South Carolina" or "Jay," was arrested in connection to the murder of Antwain Maurice Price.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in North Carolina will travel to Jacksonville, FL to interview Abercrombie. He will be transferred to Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

CMPD obtained warrants for Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

He may have been with Bria Anansa Shawntia Robinson, 24, who has ties to Spartanburg, South Carolina but is possibly anywhere in North Carolina or South Carolina, according to CMPD.

They were believed to to be staying at motels in Columbia or Spartanburg, South Carolina.

It is unknown when Abercrombie will return to Mecklenburg County.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call 704-334-TIPS and speak to a Homicide Unit Detective. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

