Coroner: Dalzell man dies following motorcycle accident late Sunday

The Sumter County Coroner's Office has identified the man who died following a motorcycle accident late Sunday night.

Tony Jones, 37, of Dalzell, died at Palmetto Health Richland on Monday from injuries he received following a motorcycle accident on U.S. 521 North at Frierson Road in Dalzell.

According to Lance Corporal Matt Southern from SCDPS, the single-vehicle collision happened around 11 p.m. Sunday when Jones was traveling eastbound on Frierson Road, ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a mailbox and a ditch before being thrown from the motorcycle. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. An autopsy will be scheduled for a later date in Newberry.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.