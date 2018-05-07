Man's body found at Lake Marion had multiple graves, Sumter Co. sheriff calls his death 'profoundly senseless'

(From L to R) Lisa Avins, 57, Kimberly McFaddin McCleod, 36, and Andrew Thomas Scurry, 36, all of Sumter, have been charged with accessory after the fact in Johnson's death. (Source: SCSO)

Stephen Stinnette is wanted for murder out of Sumter County, but was seen in Richland County near the Two-Notch Road and Parklane Road area. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Anthony Dustin Dill, 32, is also wanted in connection to Johnson's death. Dill is wanted as an accessory after the fact of murder, according to deputies. He is 5'10" in height and weighs 140 pounds. He has blue eyes.

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said a man was buried twice, and his body was moved through three different counties before he was moved and dumped at Lake Marion in a "profoundly senseless" killing in the county.

Jerry Lamars Johnson, 31, was shot multiple times before his body was taken from Sumter County, through Clarendon County, to Orangeburg County and dumped into Lake Marion. Johnson's body was discovered on April 25.

Stephen Wayne Stinnette was arrested in connection with the case on May 4 in Richland County. According to investigators, Stinnette is believed to be the man who shot Johnson.

The shooting is believed to have occurred in Sumter County where afterward, Johnson was placed in two different graves. There is also evidence that Johnson's body was driven through Clarendon County as well. The graves have been located and examined by Sumter Co. investigators. Sheriff Dennis did not give the location of the graves.

Anthony Dustin Dill, 32, is also wanted in connection to Johnson's death. Dill is wanted as an accessory after the fact of murder, according to deputies. There is no determined motive for the killing at this time, but Sheriff Dennis said Johnson, Stinnette, and Dill were all acquaintances.

Three others have been jailed in connection to Johnson's death.

Lisa Avins, 57, Kimberly McFaddin McLeod, 36, and Andrew Thomas Scurry, 36, all of Sumter, were arrested and charged as accessories after the fact. Sheriff Dennis said the witnesses took part in moving Johnson's body from the graves and Lake Marion.

Avins is the mother of Stinnette.

Sheriff Dennis said they believe Dill is in the Sumter County and Clarendon County area. He is 5'10" in height and weighs 140 pounds. He has blue eyes.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.