SCSO: Another suspect wanted in Lake Marion murder case

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
New details are expected to be released about a body found in Lake Marion. (WIS) New details are expected to be released about a body found in Lake Marion. (WIS)
Jerry Johnson's body was found in Lake Marion after his family reported him missing. (Sumter County Sheriff's Office) Jerry Johnson's body was found in Lake Marion after his family reported him missing. (Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
Anthony Dustin Dill is wanted in a case involving a body found in Lake Marion. (SCSO) Anthony Dustin Dill is wanted in a case involving a body found in Lake Marion. (SCSO)
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is seeking another suspect in a case involving a body found in Lake Marion.

Anthony Dustin Dill, 32, is wanted in connection to Jerry Johnson's death. Johnson's body was found almost two weeks ago in the lake.

Dill is wanted as an accessory after the fact of murder, according to deputies. He is 5'10" in height and weighs 140 pounds. He has blue eyes. 

Sumter County deputies will be holding a press conference to provide additional details on the case at 2 p.m.

Family members reported Johnson, 31, missing on April 15 and expected to find him alive. However, investigators found his body more than a week later. 

Stephen Wayne Stinnette was arrested in connection with the case on Friday.

According to investigators, Stinnette is believed to be the man who shot Johnson. The shooting has been believed to have occurred in Sumter County and Johnson's body was transported to Orangeburg County where it was dumped in Lake Marion. There is also evidence that Johnson's body was driven through Clarendon County as well. 

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

