Two suspects wanted in machinery theft in Lexington County

The pictured suspect was caught on surveillance footage stealing an expensive piece of machinery from Northern Tool and Equipment in Columbia on May 1. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Two men are being sought by law enforcement officials after surveillance footage shows them stealing an "expensive piece of machinery" on May 1.

The suspects walked into Northern Tool and Equipment in Columbia and walked out with merchandise that remains unidentified at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

