Eastover shooting victims identified after killing each other at family gathering

The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the identities of two individuals who were killed in a shooting on Saturday in Eastover.

Woody Allen Goodwin, 49, and Horace Holmes, 47, were both transported for injuries from a shooting on Henry Street after deputies responded to a "shots fired" call around 5:30 p.m. They both were confirmed to have been killed by gunshot wounds to the chest.

The investigation discovered that Goodwin and Holmes got into an argument with each other at a family gathering before shooting each other. Goodwin, from West Columbia, died on the scene while Holmes was not declared until almost 8 p.m. at Palmetto Health Richland.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

