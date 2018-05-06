Armed robbery suspect sought by Springdale police

The pictured suspect is wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Springdale on May 6. (Source: Springdale Police Department)

Law enforcement officials are seeking help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Platt Springs Road in Springdale on Sunday.

The incident occurred just after 2:30 p.m. when a man entered a "Quick Trip 3 Mobile" gas station and presented a firearm. The suspect demanded money from the register.

The suspect is a black male wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt with a dark T-shirt underneath. He also had on a black "wave cap" and jeans with holes. He left the scene in a white, convertible Ford Mustang with a black top and a spoiler. He headed in the direction of West Columbia.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. You can also contact Springdale Police Department directly at (803) 796-3160.

