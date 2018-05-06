Running 62 miles in one day to help beat leukemia, Midlands insurance agent targets $100,000

Ernie Yarborough (right) plans to run 62 miles to raise money to help beat cancer like leukemia. Brayden Sox (left) is currently in remission. (Source: Ernie Yarborough)

The local insurance agent responsible for 2017's record-setting swim across Lake Murray has another challenge on his mind to raise money to fight cancer — running 62 miles in one day.

Ernie Yarborough targets May 12 for his long run, starting in the Harbison Forest and running the same three-mile loop 21 times to complete the 100k. His goal is to raise $100,000 for the Leukemia Lymphoma Society, which researches all types of blood cancers and potential treatments.

Yarborough, a parent and four-time Ironman, volunteers every week at the Palmetto Health Children's Hospital and sees some of the struggles the children have to go through.

"I see the kids up there and I see them going through cancer, fighting leukemia, and I see how hard it is and I always think, 'what else can I do to help?'" Yarborough said. "There's time I think about stopping when I'm training to do something like this, but then I think about my motivation. My motivation are [sic] the kids on my bracelet. Brayden Sox and kids who are battling cancer and they don't have a quit in them so how can I possibly stop?"

Brayden Sox is one of the many kids that Yarborough spends time with on the cancer floor. His cancer is currently in remission.

Yarborough will be running with his friend Jon in what he calls the equivalent to running from Williams Brice Stadium all the way to Interstate 95.

With two kids of his own, Yarborough believes he was given the talent to push his body to extreme limits and wants to use it as a way to give back to others.

If you wish to donate to Yarborough's cause, you can do so at his official LLS page.

