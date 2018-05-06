Coroner identifies man who died after being hit by car in Sumter County

The Sumter County Coroner has released the identity of a man who died on Sunday after being hit by a car.

Reggie Fulwood, 51, of Lynchburg was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision from his injuries.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Fulwood was laying in all dark clothes in the northbound lane of SC Highway 53 when he was struck by a car traveling north.

SCHP continues to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.