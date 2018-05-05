Two dead in Eastover shooting after both victims shot each other

Two men are dead after shooting each other in Eastover at a family gathering Saturday night.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a "shots fired" call in the 100 block of Henry Street around 6:30 p.m. when they discovered two victims suffering from gunshot injuries to their upper bodies.

The investigation revealed that the two men had gotten into an argument at a family gathering and ended up shooting each other.

