Former Clemson player betrays South Carolina BBQ, says Kansas City BBQ 'puts it to shame.'

Former Clemson football player Dorian O'Daniel, who was drafted in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, had some harsh words for the barbecue of the home he left behind.

When asked about how Kansas City barbecue compares to BBQ in South Carolina by ChiefsDigest.com writer Matt Derrick, O'Daniel was quoted as saying, "I will say Kansas City barbecue probably puts it to shame. Don't tweet that out or anything."

O'Daniel, an Olney, Maryland native, and other rookies are currently at rookie minicamps and tryouts for their respective NFL teams this weekend.

