Families pack Henderson Street for annual Cinco de Mayo Street Festival

Cinco de Mayo in Columbia saw many families pile on to Henderson Street.

It's put on by the "Language Buzz," a foreign language learning center that promotes the early command of languages. On tap for the event were inflatables, food and live music.

"What might be the traditional Cinco de Mayo festival here in America which often tends to be adult oriented. We decided to focus on children and in a much more authentic experience where we're acknowledging and celebrating our Mexican community right here in Columbia. "

John Dozier, owner of The Language Buzz, says the event is just one of the many ways their organization works to connect people from different communities and cultures.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.