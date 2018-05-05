Coroner identifies woman killed in Saturday car collision

The Sumter County Coroner has released the identity of a woman who died on Saturday in a car collision.

The coroner said Robin Nicole Davis, 31, died from her injuries after being transported to the hospital for treatment.

Davis was involved in a single-car crash on Boulevard Road when Davis ran off the left side of the road and flipped several times. Davis was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Davis was not wearing a seatbelt, according to officials, and alcohol is suspected as being a factor in the crash.

Details about the crash are limited. The Sumter Police Department is investigating. An autopsy is scheduled for a later date in Newberry.

