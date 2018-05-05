Deputies seek community's help to identify man wanted for larceny

Richland County deputies are seeking the community’s help identifying a man wanted for larceny.

Deputies say the man stole two marine batteries.

Anyone who may recognize the man is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Do you recognize this man? He is wanted for larceny of two marine batteries. Your tip could earn you up to $1,000 in cash from @MidlandsCrime pic.twitter.com/WGrVBPXSg5 — Richland County Sheriff's Dept. (@RCSD) May 5, 2018

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.